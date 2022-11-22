IND vs NZ T20 Man of the Match today: Who won Man of the Match in 3rd India vs New Zealand T20I in Napier?

The third T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of New Zealand in Napier has ended in a rare tie due to inclement weather conditions. With no provision of a super over in this bilateral series, there was no way for a result to be achieved tonight.

Chasing a 161-run target, India barely managed to reach to par score after nine overs as a sudden and heavy spell of rainfall was threatening enough to ensure no resumption in the match.

Having scored 75/4 at the time of the rain interruption, India were required to score 86 more runs in 11 overs but the weather gods once again played spoilsport in the Southern hemisphere.

Had India resumed their innings, it would have been a great opportunity for captain Hardik Pandya (30*) and batter Deepak Hooda (9*) to do well by sealing a run-chase.

IND vs NZ T20 Man of the Match

The first innings comprised of India bundling out New Zealand for 160 in 19.4 overs after home captain Tim Southee won the toss and chose to bat. Barring individual half-centuries from batters Devon Conway (59) and Glenn Phillips (54), New Zealand registered a proper batting collapse which hampered their journey towards the 180-run mark.

Having lost as many as eight wickets for 30 runs within a disastrous 23-ball period during the business end of their innings, New Zealand were undone by Indian fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj (4/17) and Arshdeep Singh (4/37).

Siraj, in particular, bowled with zip and accuracy to dismiss the likes of Mark Chapman (12), Phillips, James Neesham (0) and Mitchell Santner (1). Playing only his second T20I outside of Asia, Siraj won a maiden Player of the Match award in this format for picking career-best bowling figures.

“The wicket isn’t easy to bat and I was prepared to bowl hard lengths which gave me the rewards. I prepared myself to bowl hard lengths and had so much practice during World Cup and I just executed my plans. I always keep it simple,” Siraj told Spark Sport during the post-match presentation ceremony.