IND vs PAK head to head in T20: India vs Pakistan head to head in Asia Cup records

IND vs PAK head to head in T20: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match.

The second match of Asia Cup 2022 will be played between India and Pakistan in Dubai tomorrow. Needless to say, a high-profile contest will have attention from across the globe primarily due to the limited number of matches between these two arch-rivals nowadays.

First Group A match in this 15th edition of Asia Cup will be played just over eight months after the last India-Pakistan clash. In what was an ICC T20 World Cup 2021 group match at the same venue, Pakistan had defeated India by 10 wickets to register a thumping victory.

Overall, India have a superior Head to Head record against Pakistan in the shortest format. India’s domination over Pakistan is also visible from their Asia Cup results where India have won eight as compared to five Pakistani victories in 14 matches. Having said that, it is noteworthy that these two have faced each other in an Asia Cup T20I only once (India won by 5 wickets) six years ago.

With both these teams affected due to the absence of their pace spearheads, expect the batters to be wanting to leave a mark due to the same on Sunday. Readers must note that neither of the two teams have announced their Playing XI till now.

IND vs PAK head to head in T20

Total number of matches played: 9

Matches won by IND: 7

Matches won by PAK: 2

Matches played at Dubai International Cricket stadium: (IND 0, PAK 1)

Matches played in UAE: 1 (IND 0, PAK 1)

Matches played in Asia: 7 (IND 5, PAK 2)

IND average score against PAK: 148.4

PAK average score against IND: 141.6

Most runs for IND: 311 (Virat Kohli)

Most runs for PAK: 79 (Mohammad Rizwan)

Most wickets for IND: 5 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Most wickets for PAK: 2 (Hasan Ali)

Most catches for IND: 3 (Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma)

Most catches for PAK: 2 (Mohammad Rizwan)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).