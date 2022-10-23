IND vs PAK match live streaming free app: T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming online link for free

IND vs PAK match live streaming free app: India vs Pakistan match is one of the most-watched cricket matches in the World.

It’s finally time for India vs Pakistan, the two Asian rivals who just face each other in ICC or multi-nation tournaments. Pakistan have won the two of last three matches played between both sides, and this is a great chance for the Indian team to make a good start in the tournament.

Melbourne Cricket Ground is ready to host the most anticipated game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, and it is sold out for the mega event. Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian team, whereas Babar Azam will be leading Pakistan. Both of them are star batters of the side as well.

Ahead of the tournament, India defeated Australia in the warm-up match, whereas Pakistan easily lost their match against England. However, the past results does not count much in the actual match.

IND vs PAK match live streaming free app

India vs Pakistan match is one of the most-watched games in the world, and when it is a World Cup game, the excitement gets higher. The ground is full, and this match is expected to break the TV ratings and streaming numbers as well. Fans around the world will stick to their electronic devices to watch the match on their screens.

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ICC events in India, and it will broadcast the match in multiple languages across its different networks. The match will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada commentary across the different TV channels of the Star Sports network.

Digitally, the match will be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The users will be able to switch to multiple languages from a single tab. However, watching the match live in Hostar is not free. There are multiple subscription options available, and the users will have to buy one of them in order to watch the match live.

There is no official way to stream India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 match for Free. DD Sports will broadcast the match on DD Free Dish platforms.