IND vs SA commentators Test series: Full list of Star Sports commentators for India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22

IND vs SA commentators: The SportsRush present before you a list of Star Sports commentators for South Africa vs India Tests.

The first day of the first Test of the ongoing India’s tour of South Africa in Centurion belonged to India as they scored 272/3 in 90 overs after captain Virat Kohli (35) won the toss and chose to bat.

Vice-captain Lokesh Rahul’s seventh Test century was the highlight of the day. Opening the batting with Mayank Agarwal (60), Rahul played second fiddle in a 117-run opening partnership. However, the right-hand batter took the mantle upon himself after India lost Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara (0) on successive deliveries.

India’s most versatile batter—K L Rahul. Seven Test centuries. Has scored Test century in every country that he’s played in. Top top player. 👌👏👏 #SAvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 26, 2021

Kohli, who played quite an ordinary shot by his standard to get out to South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, continued to distance himself from an elusive 71st international century.

Former vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, on the other hand, hit as many as eight eye-catching boundaries in his 40* (81) as he will resume the Indian innings alongside Rahul on Day 2. Having looked way better than what his numbers suggest in the last one year, Rahane wouldn’t want to waste this opportunity of scoring a career-saving century.

IND vs SA commentators

As far as the Indian fans are concerned, Star Sports Network is televising this three-match Test series for them. Known for covering cricket across languages, Star has arranged commentary teams in as many as five languages namely English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

The nine-member English commentary panel comprises of only one Indian in former captain Sunil Gavaskar. As far as the Hindi commentators for this series are concerned, five former Indian cricketers call the game from Star’s studio in Mumbai. While Star hasn’t named former South Africa spinner Imran Tahir among its Hindi commentators, Tahir was commentating with the Hindi commentary team on Day 1.

English – Mark Nicholas, Pommie Mbangwa, Hashim Amla, Sunil Gavaskar, Shaun Pollock, Mike Haysman, Makhaya Ntini, Vernon Philander, Robin Peterson.

Anchors – Suren Sundaram, Sanjana Ganesan.

Star Sports Hindi commentators – Nikhil Chopra, Sanjay Bangar, Aakash Chopra, Ajit Agarkar, Irfan Pathan.

Tamil – Nanee, S Ramesh, Yo Mahesh, S Sriram.