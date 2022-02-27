IND vs SL Man of the Series today: Who was awarded Man of the Series in India vs Sri Lanka T20I series?

IND vs SL Man of the Series: The Indian batter won the series award for the first time in his 36-match T20I career.

India have registered their seventh T20I series victory against Sri Lanka by winning the third T20I by 6 wickets in Dharamsala tonight. In what is their fourth T20I series victory against Sri Lanka at home, it is the second time when they have whitewashed this opposition in a three-match T20I series.

In spite of playing with a batter short, India convincingly sealed a 147-run target with 19 balls to spare. Batter Shreyas Iyer (73*) and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (22*) joined hands for the second consecutive time to put together a match-winning 45-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

In what was Iyer’s third consecutive T20I half-century, his sixth in this format played a pivotal role behind pushing India to a victory on Sunday. Iyer, who hit nine fours and a six in total on Sunday, reached the 50-run mark by hitting a maximum off Sri Lanka spinner Jeffrey Vandersay.

One batter less still chasing the score easily. Well done team India,another series win 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 27, 2022

IND vs SL Man of the Series

Having outperformed players from both the teams with a significant margin, Iyer was awarded the Man of the Series award for the first time in his 36-match T20I career.

In three T20Is, Iyer emerged as the highest run-scorer amassing 204 runs at a strike rate of 174.35 without getting out even once. Been in and out of the T20I XI lately, Iyer couldn’t have done better to stake a claim for a permanent position in the XI.

“All three knocks were special but yesterday’s – coming in at a crucial moment, I’d pick that [as the favourite knock of the series]. [You] Only require one ball to get into form as long as you’re keeping your eyes on the ball and playing it on its merit.

“The wicket was little two-paced today compared to yesterday. Was playing on the merit. Outfield is so fast, just had to hit gaps. Been a rollercoster journey after my injury. Real test of you is during rehab sessions,” Iyer told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.