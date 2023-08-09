After Earning INR 28.8 Crore In IPL, Shreyas Iyer Bought A Posh INR 11.85 Crore Home In Mumbai

India batter Shreyas Iyer is among the many cricketers who invested heavily in real estate properties after bagging opulent Indian Premier League deals. Iyer, who earned a grand total of INR 28.8 crore from his first six IPL seasons between IPL 2015 and IPL 2020, bought a luxurious home worth INR 11.85 crore six months before the 13th season of the IPL.

Handed the leadership role by the franchise at a young age, Iyer was rewarded handsomely as far as finances were concerned. Iyer, in fact, went on to make his international debut after playing just three seasons in the biggest T20 league across the globe.

Iyer was first bought by Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) for a price of INR 2.6 crore in 2015. Interestingly, he had registered himself for a base price of just INR 10 lakh. Although Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians also wanted to secure his services, but they lost to Delhi in the bidding war.

Born and brought up in a middle-class Mangalorian household in Mumbai, Iyer was first spotted by former Indian batter Pravin Amre at the age of 12 years. Buying an eye-catching apartment in Mumbai is a huge deal and Iyer has inspired many via his journey thus far.

Shreyas Iyer Had Bought A Posh INR 11.85 Crore Home In Mumbai

With apartments in the financial capital of India mostly being on the expensive side, Iyer invested INR 11.85 crore for his 2,618 sq ft pad in Lodha World Crest, Lower Parel. It is to be noted that he paid a stamp duty of INR 24.7 lakh in one of the most luxurious residential areas in Mumbai.

Iyer lives in a 4-BHK flat along with his family. He has shared quite a few features of the same on his social media handles as well. There is a library in his house where Iyer has been seen reading quite a few times. A glorious view of Mumbai’s skyline is visible from one of the balconies.

Talking about other amenities of the project, it has a 40-seater private cinema, temperature-controlled pool, gym, spa, banquet and a mammoth dancing fountain.

Furthermore, readers must note that former India captain Virat Kohli also resides in Lodha World Crest only. Both Iyer and Kohli were pictured together as neighbours for the first time during the COVID-19 lockdown when they shared home-cooked food with each other.

Shreyas Iyer IPL Salary Season Wise

Having done well across his three IPL seasons for Daredevils, Iyer was retained by them for a price of INR 7 crore ahead of IPL 2018 mega auction. He was even made the captain of the side after former India batter Gautam Gambhir decided to step down from captaincy midway through the league stage.

Under Iyer’s captaincy, Delhi reached the final in IPL 2020. That said, wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was promoted as a captain after Iyer was ruled out of IPL 2021 due to an injury.

Seeking leadership opportunities, Iyer decided to part ways with Capitals ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction. The right-handed batter was subsequently acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping price of INR 12.25 crore last year.

