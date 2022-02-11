IND vs WI 3rd ODI Man of the Match: Who was awarded Man of the Match in India vs West Indies 3rd Ahmedabad ODI?

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Man of the Match: The Indian batter won his maiden Man of the Match award in his 26th ODI.

During the third ODI of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of India in Ahmedabad, India beat West Indies by 96 runs. Having already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series, India have whitewashed West Indies 3-0.

Chasing a 266-run target, all West Indies could manage was 169/10 in 37.1 overs. A third consecutive lacklustre batting display saw the visitors playing without gaining any momentum especially in the first powerplay.

As a result, West Indies were reduced to 76/5 in 16 overs only to be followed by losing all-rounder Fabian Allen (0) and stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran (34) in the next three overs. Batting at No. 9, hard-hitting all-rounder Odean Smith entertained with his 36 (18) comprising of three fours and as many sixes but his knock didn’t help his team in the long run.

Indian bowlers put on display an all-round show at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight. While Prasidh Krishna was the pick of them with bowling figures of 8.1-1-27-3, Mohammed Siraj also dismissed three West Indian batters. Playing their first match of the series, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav picked a couple of wickets each.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Man of the Match

Following captain Rohit Sharma’s (13) decision to bat first, India were bundled out for 265 in 50 overs. A 110-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Shreyas Iyer (80) and Rishabh Pant (56) was the focal point of Indian batting performance this afternoon.

Also playing his first match of the series, COVID-19 recovered Iyer hit his ninth ODI half-century at a strike rate of 72.07. Pant, on the other hand, brought up his fifth ODI half-century whilst striking at 103.70. Iyer, who registered his 10th 50+ score, equaled former captain Virat Kohli and is only behind former batter Navjot Singh Sidhu (11) in terms of Indian batters with 50+ scores after 24 ODI innings.

What a great innings from Shreyas Iyer today! He came in at a tough time when the score was 42/3 and pulled India out of the rough and scored a composed 80. Fine knock! #CEAT bat surely helped. #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/FHiN46AxJq — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 11, 2022

“Life was tough for me in the last couple of months. Had Covid. I’m flexible to bat at any number. But given current situation, four is a good number. Pressure situation like today, I thrive on it. You need to have really good skill. There’s a rhythm you have to set to your innings,” Iyer told Star Sports after winning his maiden match award during the post-match presentation ceremony.