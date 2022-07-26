IND vs WI 3rd ODI pitch report Queen’s Park Oval: Port of Spain pitch report batting or bowling tomorrow match

IND vs WI 3rd ODI pitch report Queen’s Park Oval: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of IND vs WI 3rd ODI match.

West Indies and India will be up against each other in the 3rd ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. Team India have won both of their games in the series so far, and they would want to whitewash, whereas the hosts will play for respect in this series.

Both of the ODIs have been a close affair in the series so far, and the same can be expected in this match as well. Axar Patel was the hero of the Indian team in the last match, and the bowlers of the side have also done well in the series. West Indies have performed well, but they have not been able to go over the line.

Team India can make some changes in this match as they have already sealed the series. Arshdeep Singh can get his opportunity in this match.

IND vs WI 3rd ODI pitch report Queen’s Park Oval

The pitch at the Queen’s Park Oval at the Port of Spain has yielded the batters in both the ODIs so far. A total of 1236 have been made in the series so far, and the same can be expected in this match as well. This pitch has been favourable for batting, but the bowlers have also got some help.

Character, Conviction and Belief. 💪

Happy to contribute for my team. Onwards and Upwards. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dhAl0VvfJD — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) July 25, 2022

The surface has been on the slower side a little bit, and the spinners will again play a big part on this very track. Even for the faster bowlers, some of the balls have been gripping on the wicket, and it is tough for the batters to play shots on those deliveries. In the initial overs, there is some swing available as well.

Overcast conditions are expected for this encounter, and the pacers can play a big part in this match. With the DLS system coming into play due to rain, both sides would want to bowl first.