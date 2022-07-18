IND vs WI ODI squad 2022 players list: IND vs WI schedule players list

IND vs WI ODI squad 2022 players list: The SportRush brings you the ODI squads of India and West Indies for the upcoming series.

After a successful English tour, the Indian team will travel to West Indies for a white-ball tour. A total of 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is will be played between both sides across four venues in the Caribbean.

West Indies lost their last home series against Bangladesh, and they would want to make a comeback in this series. The Indian team won the ODIs against England, but they have rested some of their ace players for the West Indies ODIs. This ODI series can be a close affair between both sides.

IND vs WI ODI squad 2022 players list

Team India have decided to rest their important players for the ODI series against West Indies. Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, etc have been rested by the selectors. Shikhar Dhawan has been named the captain, whereas Ravindra Jadeja will be his deputy.

Deepak Hooda is set to get his chance in the middle order in the absence of important players, whereas the pace bowling will be led by the younger bowlers. Shubhman Gill can also be tried as an opener in this series.

India ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies have announced a 13-men squad for the Indian ODI series. Jason Holder is back in the side after missing the last few matches to manage his workload. Nicholas Pooran will continue to lead the side, and Shai Hope will be the vice-captain. Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers and Brandon King will make the middle-order core.

Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales will lead the pace attack of the side, whereas Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie will lead the spin department.

West Indies ODI squad: Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales.