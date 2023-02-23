IND W vs AUS W head to head: IND W vs AUS W T20 head to head record in World Cup history
Dixit Bhargav
|Published 23/02/2023
The first semi-final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be played between India Women and Australia Women in Cape Town today. It was only a couple of months ago when Australia had defeated India 4-1 in an away five-match series.
In fact, Australia have won nine out of their last 10 completed T20Is against India to have a formidable IND W vs AUS W head to head record over the years. Having defeated the Indians five times out of six matches in the history of Women’s T20 World Cup, Australia have never lost a World Cup semi-final or final to India.
On paper, these records doubtlessly put defending champions Australia in the favourites’ position. India, who have failed to go past the Aussies in multi-team tournaments in this format time and again, would be keen to start afresh in what is going to be the first-ever T20I between these two teams in South Africa.
#T20WorldCup semi-final prep 😅💪 pic.twitter.com/uZAbryS4wi
— Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) February 21, 2023
In spite of uncertainty around the availability of two of their key players, India would be gaining confidence from the fact that they have never lost a T20I at Newlands. Five-time World Champions Australia, meanwhile, will be playing their first-ever T20I at this venue.
IND W vs AUS W head to head record in T20 history
Total number of matches played: 30
Matches won by AUS-W: 22
Matches won by IND-W: 6
Matches played at a neutral venue: 6 (AUS-W 5, IND-W 1)
Matches played in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: 5 (AUS-W 2, IND-W 2)
AUS-W average score against IND-W: 150.4
IND-W average score against AUS-W: 135.6
Most runs for AUS-W: 763 (Beth Mooney)
Most runs for IND-W: 728 (Harmanpreet Kaur)
Most wickets for AUS-W: 24 (Elysse Perry)
Most wickets for IND-W: 21 (Deepti Sharma)
Most catches for AUS-W: 12 (Beth Mooney)
Most catches for IND-W: 8 (Deepti Sharma)
NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).