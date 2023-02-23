IND W vs AUS W head to head: IND W vs AUS W T20 head to head record in World Cup history

Both the teams will be locking horns after just over a couple of months.

The first semi-final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be played between India Women and Australia Women in Cape Town today. It was only a couple of months ago when Australia had defeated India 4-1 in an away five-match series.

In fact, Australia have won nine out of their last 10 completed T20Is against India to have a formidable IND W vs AUS W head to head record over the years. Having defeated the Indians five times out of six matches in the history of Women’s T20 World Cup, Australia have never lost a World Cup semi-final or final to India.

On paper, these records doubtlessly put defending champions Australia in the favourites’ position. India, who have failed to go past the Aussies in multi-team tournaments in this format time and again, would be keen to start afresh in what is going to be the first-ever T20I between these two teams in South Africa.

In spite of uncertainty around the availability of two of their key players, India would be gaining confidence from the fact that they have never lost a T20I at Newlands. Five-time World Champions Australia, meanwhile, will be playing their first-ever T20I at this venue.

IND W vs AUS W head to head record in T20 history

Total number of matches played: 30

Matches won by AUS-W: 22

Matches won by IND-W: 6

Matches played at a neutral venue: 6 (AUS-W 5, IND-W 1)

Matches played in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: 5 (AUS-W 2, IND-W 2)

AUS-W average score against IND-W: 150.4

IND-W average score against AUS-W: 135.6

Most runs for AUS-W: 763 (Beth Mooney)

Most runs for IND-W: 728 (Harmanpreet Kaur)

Most wickets for AUS-W: 24 (Elysse Perry)

Most wickets for IND-W: 21 (Deepti Sharma)

Most catches for AUS-W: 12 (Beth Mooney)

Most catches for IND-W: 8 (Deepti Sharma)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).