Women World Cup winners list: ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup winners full list

The eighth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is about to commence in just a few minutes from now, and it will be hosts South Africa who will take on Sri Lanka in the tournament opener, at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.

A total of 23 matches are scheduled to be played throughout the World Cup, with the top ten teams from around the world to fight it out for the ultimate shortest format world title.

Team India have been placed in ‘Group B’, and will play against the rest four teams in their group – England, Ireland, Pakistan, and West Indies one time each during the first stage of the tournament.

‘Group A’ on the other hand, will comprise of the defending T20 World Champions Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and Bangladesh.

Top two teams from both the groups after the end of the league stage, will advance through to the semi-finals, which is scheduled to take place in Cape Town on February 23 and 24. The grand finale will take place at this very venue as well, on February 26 (Sunday).

Women World Cup winners list

Having lost mere one of the last 17 complete T20Is, the defending World Champions Australia are hands down yet again favourites to lift the title this year as well.

During the previous edition of the Cup in 2020, they had decimated India by 85 runs in front of a jam-packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) during the grand finale.

The ever-dominating Australian side has in fact, lifted the T20 World Cup at total of five times out of seven previous editions.

Barring the inaugural edition of the tournament 2009, when England emerged to be the champions, and in the year 2016 (when they had lost to West Indies in the final), the Aussies have lifted the Cup in the years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2020.

ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup winners full list