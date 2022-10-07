IND W vs BAN W pitch report: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium pitch report batting or bowling

IND W vs BAN W pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the Women’s Asia Cup match between India and Bangladesh.

India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the league game of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 at the Sylhet International Ground in Sylhet. Both teams have played well in the tournament so far, and they would want to stay in the top half of the table.

After 3 successive wins, the Indian team lost their last match to their arch-rivals Pakistan. The batting of the side failed big time in the last match, where they made a lot of experiments. However, the hitting of Richa Ghosh at the end is a big positive for the side. Team India would want to get a win here.

Bangladesh registered a massive win over the Malaysia side in the last match, and they would want to continue their good form. They have currently won two of their three games in the tournament so far and are currently at the 3rd position in the table.

IND W vs BAN W pitch report

The pitches in the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 have been heavily supporting the spinners, and the case remained the same at the Sylhet International Stadium as well. The initial 9 games were played on the outer oval, and the last four games have been played at the main stadium.

Out of 4 games at the Sylhet International Stadium, the teams batting first have won three of them. The average 1st innings score has been just 122 runs. So, it is clear that batting has been really tough on this ground and batting first has been the mantra to win matches so far.

With more matches being played at the same venue, the pitch won’t ease out in this match as well. The spinners will again dominate the proceedings on this slow & low track. It has been seen that the counter-attacking batters have been able to score runs here. Both captains may look to bat upon winning the toss.