IND W vs WI W T20 head to head: India W vs West Indies W head to head record in T20 history

Both the teams will be playing their second match of the tournament.

The eighth match of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be played between India Women and West Indies Women at Newlands today. In what is going to be the second match of this World Cup for both these teams, they will be locking horns against each other for the third time in the last one month.

Played just over a couple of weeks ago on a completely opposite side of South Africa, the last match between these two teams had resulted in India registering a comprehensive victory by sealing a 95-run target with eight wickets and 37 balls remaining in the match.

Not just that, it is worth noting that India have won their last seven T20Is against West Indies. The last when West Indies had defeated India in this format was over six years ago. Hence, it is not surprising as to why India lead in IND W vs WI W T20 head to head records over the years. Furthermore, readers must also note that India have never lost to West Indies at a neutral venue.

West Indies, who would want to break both the aforementioned streaks against a strong, confident and in-form opponent in India on Wednesday, need to get their act right at the earliest especially after losing their opening match to England Women in Paarl on Saturday.

IND W vs WI W T20 head to head records

Total number of matches played: 20

Matches won by IND-W: 12

Matches won by WI-W: 8

Matches played at a neutral venue: 3 (IND-W 3, WI-W 0)

Matches played in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: 2 (IND-W 1, WI-W 1)

IND-W average score against WI-W: 122.2

WI-W average score against IND-W: 106.6

Most runs for IND-W: 470 (Harmanpreet Kaur)

Most runs for WI-W: 375 (Stafanie Taylor)

Most wickets for IND-W: 14 (Deepti Sharma)

Most wickets for WI-W: 10 (Hayley Matthews)

Most catches for IND-W: 10 (Harmanpreet Kaur)

Most catches for WI-W: 6 (Shakera Selman)

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).