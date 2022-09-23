India Australia match live telecast on which channel for free: India vs Australia T20 live streaming channel list

India Australia match live telecast on which channel for free: The SportsRush brings you the streaming list of IND vs AUS T20Is.

Nagpur’s VCA Stadium is set to host the 2nd T20I of the 3-match series between India and Australia. Mohali hosted the first ODI T20I match, where Australia earned a victory in a thrilling game. They would want to take their momentum forward in this match and seal the series.

Team India will welcome Jasprit Bumrah in this match, and they will expect him to solve their death-bowling worries. Hardik Pandya is in tremendous form, but the top-order of the side would want to score some runs in this match.

As far as the Australian team is concerned, they are looking excellent in every department. Cameron Green has been excellent for the side with both and the ball, and Matthew Wade proved his finisher role in the last match. The bowling unit looks settled as well for the visitors.

India Australia match live telecast on which channel for free

Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of the India vs Australia series in India, and it will broadcast the series live in India across multiple TV channels. Apart from Star Sports, DD Sports will also broadcast the match as per the government deal.

MATCH DAY!! #INDvAUS 🇮🇳🇦🇺 📺 Broadcast starts at 6 PM

🏏 Match starts at 7 PM onwards..#LiveTheGame on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish & DTT Platforms) pic.twitter.com/TDZUPmrfBJ — DD Sports – National Games 2022 🇮🇳 (@ddsportschannel) September 23, 2022

Star Sports will broadcast the match in multiple languages, whereas Star Sports 1/HD will broadcast the match in English, whereas Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD will broadcast the match in Hindi. Apart from Hindi & English, the match will be in Tamil and Kannada languages on Star Sports Tamil/HD and Star Sports Kannada/HD.

DD Sports will also broadcast the match, and it is available on DD Free Dish platforms. The match will be streamed online on Disney+Hotstar. However, it is not free, and the fans have to buy one of their three paid packages in order to watch the match live on the platform. They can toggle to different languages on the same match page.