India biggest win in T20: Biggest win in T20I full list

India biggest win in T20: India registered their fifth-highest T20I victory at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium tonight.

India have made a spectacular comeback into the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa by winning two matches in a row to remain alive in the series after having lost the first two matches. The hosts’ latest victory has come in the form of a 82-run triumph in Rajkot; their third win in four attempts at this venue.

In spite of losing wickets at regular intervals after being asked to bat first by South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, India managed to put on board a match-winning 169/6 in 20 overs on the back of a Man of the Match 55 (27) comprising of nine fours and two sixes from veteran batter Dinesh Karthik.

The 37-year old player’s heroic finishing act was followed by rookie pacer Avesh Khan picking career-best bowling figures of 4-0-18-4 to play a titular role in bundling out the visitors for 87 in 16.5 overs including Bavuma retiring hurt in the fourth over. Barring new-ball bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya, all other Indian bowlers contributed to ensure a comprehensive Indian victory on Friday.

India biggest win in T20 (by runs)

An all-round team effort powered India to their fifth-biggest T20I victory; third biggest at home. Readers must note that India have won T20Is by 143 runs (against Ireland in Dublin), 93 runs (against Sri Lanka in Cuttack), 90 runs (against England in Colombo) and 88 runs (against Sri Lanka in Indore) in the past.

Biggest win in T20I full list

As far as the biggest win in T20Is (by runs) is concerned, an 82-run victory falls way down on a list where India’s aforementioned biggest T20I victory comes at the eighth spot.