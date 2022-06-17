Retired hurt batsman rules in t20: Can retired hurt player come back?

Retired hurt batsman rules in t20: The South African skipper was forced to leave the field during the fourth over of the chase versus India.

During the fourth T20I of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of India at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma walked off the field in agonizing pain during the fourth Over of his team’s chase.

En route the target of 170 runs, a bouncer bowled by Avesh Khan in his very first delivery of the night had Bavuma fend the ball on his toes while getting on the top of the bounce.

His arm movement had the Proteas skipper cry out in pain as he was seen clutching his left arm elbow in excruciating pain. With the physio taping his elbow up after applying what is known as the magic spray to minimize the pain, it did seem that Bavuma was ready after he was seen putting on his helmet back.

However, after some shadow-practice with his bat in hand, the 32-year-old decided to walk off the field, thereby forcing himself to ‘retire hurt’.

Retired hurt batsman rules in t20

As per ‘Law 25’ of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) under the head – ‘Batters retiring’, a batter may retire at any time during his/her innings when the ball is dead. The umpires, before allowing play to proceed, shall be informed of the reason for a batter retiring (law 25.4.1).

Furthermore, if a batter retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause, that batter is entitled to resume his/her innings. If for any reason this does not happen, that batter is to be recorded as ‘Retired – not out’ (law 25.4.2).

Thus, despite Bavuma being entitled to resume his innings at the fall of any of the South African wickets post his return back to the pavilion, he decided against it, as South Africa were bundled up for 87 in mere 16.5 Overs, therby losing the match by 82 runs.

Moreover, it is worth of a mention that a batter cannot resume his batting once the team management has decided to retire him Out, as was witnessed with Ravichandran Ashwin for the Rajasthan Royals in the recently concluded IPL 2022.