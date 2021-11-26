“India might go back to refusing to use DRS”: Jimmy Neesham tweets hilariously as Tom Latham survives thrice in Kanpur Test

Jimmy Neesham tweets hilariously: The all-rounder from New Zealand saw the funny side of India’s troubles on Day 2.

During the second day of the first Test of the ongoing New Zealand’s tour of India in Kanpur, New Zealand opening batter Tom Latham (50*) took refuge in the DRS (Decision Review System) to survive not once but thrice.

Latham, who batted with utmost grit and determination to score his 21st Test half-century, had repeatedly become a victim of poor umpiring today. It was only in the third over when Latham was given out lbw off India pacer Ishant Sharma only for replays to reverse the decision as he had edged the ball on to his pads.

In the 15th over, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja found Latham wanting in front of the stumps. As was the case in the aforementioned case, Latham had once again inside-edged the ball on to his stumps.

Desperate for wickets by the 56th over, Indians appealed in unison when Latham was beaten outside the off-stump by spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Latham, who was given out caught behind, continued to bat as replays had confirmed no edge off the bat.

While Latham has done well against Indian spinner in India in the past as well, his opening partner Will Young scoring a disciplined 75* (180) in his first international innings in India was exemplary of how overseas batters should counter the sub-continent conditions. With the pair joining hands for an unbeaten 129-run opening partnership, New Zealand now trail by 216 runs with 10 wickets in hand.

If Tommy Latham gets a ton here India might go back to refusing to use DRS at home 😂 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 26, 2021

Twitter reactions on Tom Latham-Will Young partnership:

Tom Latham, walking advertisement for DRS. — Karthik Krishnaswamy (@the_kk) November 26, 2021

Is NZ’s Tom Latham heading for a most unusual batting world record…maximum number of successful DRS calls for himself…

Three out of three decisions reversed already…and he’s only got to an unbeaten 50 as yet… — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) November 26, 2021

At Stumps on Day 1:

Shreyas Iyer: 75*

Ravindra Jadeja: 50* At Stumps on Day 2:

Will Young: 75*

Tom Latham: 50* Courtesy: @Statsdilip — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 26, 2021

The 129* partnership between Latham-Young is the first century stand by a visiting opening pair in India since December 2016. Moreover, the last time an opening pair batted 50+ overs of a Test innings against India in India was Alastair Cook and Haseeb Hameed in 2016. #INDvNZ — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) November 26, 2021

