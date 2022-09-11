“Steve Smith’s awareness is second to none”: Steve Smith slogs Jimmy Neesham knowing five New Zealand fielders outside circle; asks umpire for free-hit

Steve Smith slogs Jimmy Neesham: The Australian batter scored a 12th ODI century at the Cazaly’s Stadium today.

Australia batter Steven Smith scored an international century for the second time in 2022 to end a wait among his fans with respect to an ODI century. While Smith’s last ODI century had come against India over 21 months ago, it is noteworthy that he played only eight ODIs before today in this period.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the fifth over after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl, Smith had played just a handful of deliveries when captain Aaron Finch (5) was dismissed in the following over.

Facing a disciplined bowling attack on a slow-ish surface, Smith and Marnus Labuschagne (52) were able to score just 17 runs in the next 10 overs. However, it was right after the 10-over mark that Smith hit his first boundary of the innings to show first signs of aggression at the Cazaly’s Stadium today.

The two right-handed batters eventually put together a 169-ball 118-run third-wicket partnership before Smith made further amends on his way to a 12th ODI century. In what was Smith 11th century in this format at No. 3, it was his 10th in a bilateral series, ninth at home, seventh as non-captain, fourth under Finch, second against New Zealand and first at this venue.

Steve Smith slogs Jimmy Neesham knowing five New Zealand fielders outside circle

Known for his awareness and street-smart skills on a cricket field, Smith put on display another episode of the same. It was in the 38th over of the innings when a wise Smith was perhaps the only man on the ground to realize that New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham is running in to bowl with five fielders outside the 30-yard circle.

Knowing that Neesham is going to bowl a no-ball, Smith realized a run-scoring opportunity as he shuffled towards the off-side only to slog the bowler for a six on the leg-side. Having timed the ball well in a confident shot, Smith immediately walked towards the square leg umpire to make him see the light of the situation.

Smith, however, couldn’t make the most of the free-hit which followed as it was Neesham who won the battle this time round. A well-executed slower bouncer witnessed Smith missing the ball altogether.

Steve Smith launching a filthy slog over the fence because he knew it was a no-ball due to the number of fielders outside the circle 🤯#AUSvNZ #PlayOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/T3LFFjsCB8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 11, 2022

For the unversed, a fielding team can have only four fielders outside circle during the second powerplay in an ODI.

Smith, who ended up scoring 105 (131) at a strike rate of 80.15 including 11 fours and a six, was the top-scorer in an Australian innings where they scored 267/5 in 50 overs.