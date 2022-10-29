India Optus Stadium T20 records: Perth Stadium India T20 matches all result list 2022

After traveling from Perth to Brisbane to Melbourne to Sydney, Indian cricket team’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 journey has returned to Perth for its third Super 12 match against South Africa on Sunday. India, who had won and lost a warm-up match each in the city earlier this month, would be looking to further better their T20I record against the Proteas in what will be the 17th clash across formats between the two teams this year.

One of the seven T20 World Cup 2o22 venues, Perth Stadium will be hosting its fifth and last match of this tournament tomorrow. Pakistan vs Netherlands, second of the three matches on October 30, will also be played here in the afternoon of only the second three-match day of this competition.

India Optus Stadium T20 records

Barring Pakistan, it is worth mentioning neither of Netherlands, India or South Africa have played a T20I at the Optus Stadium before. Hence, there aren’t any T20 records with respect to India’s performance at this stadium.

Readers must note that it will be the first-ever Perth T20I for the Indian cricket team as it had never played a match in the shortest format at the Western Australia Cricket Ground as well.

Perth Stadium India T20 matches all result list 2022

Although in a losing cause, India’s only appearance at this venue had come in a Test match almost four years ago.

Among Indian players expected to play tomorrow, only vice-captain KL Rahul, former captain Virat Kohli and fast bowler Mohammed Shami have experience of playing an international match at this venue.

While Rahul had scored 2 (21) across two innings of that Test, Kohli had scored his 25th Test century in the first innings. Shami, meanwhile, had picked career-best bowling figures of 24-8-56-5 on Day 4 after remaining wicket-less in the first innings.

Again, as far as the old WACA Ground is concerned, India had played four Tests (won one and lost three) and 14 ODIs (won six and lost seven) there between 1977-2016.