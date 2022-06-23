India practice match highlights: India warm up match today video vs Leicestershire

India practice match highlights: The Indian batters struggled on their first outing of the ongoing tour of England.

During the first day of a one-off practice match between Leicestershire and India in Leicester, India scored 246/8 in 60.2 overs after captain Rohit Sharma (25) won the toss and chose to bat.

While India managed to score at a run rate in excess of 4, none of their specialist batters managing a half-century wasn’t an encouraging sign for them on Thursday.

Had it not been for wicket-keeper batter Srikar Bharat’s half-century, India would’ve easily been bundled out by Stumps especially after losing half their side for 81 runs. Bharat, who will resume the Indian innings alongside Mohammed Shami (18*) on Day 2, is playing on 70* (111) with the help of eight fours and a six.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli expresses dissent after bizarre lbw dismissal against Leicestershire

Coming in to bat at No. 7 in the 24th over, Bharat did what most other Indian batters failed to do on Day 1, i.e., spend time in the middle. In spite of not coming on the back of a fruitful Indian Premier League 2022 season, Bharat seems to be determined enough to leave a mark despite knowing that he might have to warm the bench against England from July 1.

India practice match highlights

While Leicestershire vs India practice match isn’t being televised anywhere in the world, YouTube channel of Leicestershire named Foxes TV is streaming the match for a global audience.

5️⃣0️⃣ ! Here’s the moment KS Bharat took a quick couple off Sakande to move to his half-century. 6️⃣x4 & 1️⃣x6 (93b). 209/7 : https://t.co/cADZSKYJh7 #IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND pic.twitter.com/pKT8CSQahY — Leicestershire Foxes (@leicsccc) June 23, 2022

As far as Day 1 highlights are concerned, there’s no highlights package per se like a broadcasting channel. Having said that, interested fans can watch some of the vital videos from the match on the Twitter handle of Leicestershire.