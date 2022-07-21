India versus West Indies practice match: IND vs WI warm up match 2022 all result list

India versus West Indies practice match: India’s West Indies tour will start with an ODI match on 22 July 2022 in Trinidad.

After winning the ODIs against England, the Indian team have reached West Indies for a white-ball series. There will be 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is on the tour, starting 22 July 2022. The tour will start with 3 ODIs, and all the games will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

The T20Is will be played across three venues, 1st T20I will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, 2nd & 3rd T20I will be played at Warner Park in St. Kitts and 4th & 5th T20I will be played in Florida, USA. Looking at the ICC T20 World Cup in mind, both sides would want to take full use of the 5 T20Is.

India versus West Indies practice match

The team is coming on the back of a white-ball series in England, so there won’t be any practice game between both sides. West Indies also recently played against Bangladesh at home, and they are also coming with a lot of match practice under their belt.

Team India have rested their star players for the ODI series against West Indies. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, etc have been rested for this series. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian side in the ODIs, whereas Ravindra Jadeja will be his deputy.

The players like Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda can also get their much-deserved opportunity in the ODIs, whereas the bowling unit is also quite young in the absence of the senior players.

West Indies have named a 13-men squad for the ODI series, whereas Jason Holder has made his return to the team. Under the captaincy of Nicholas Pooran, the West Indies would want to improve their performances. Shai Hope will again be the main man at with bat in this series.

Considering the slow surfaces, the team has chosen Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie in their ranks. The pace bowling will rely on Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales.