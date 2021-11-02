India vs Afghanistan T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Afghanistan: When and where to watch IND vs AFG ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match?

India vs Afghanistan T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IND vs AFG match.

India and Afghanistan’s third T20I against each other will be played as the 33rd match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi tomorrow. In what will be their third match at a neutral venue, the two teams will be playing against each other after as many as nine years.

India, who have arguably had their worst start to a world event in this century, will have to play significantly better than they have so far in this tournament to avoid a third consecutive loss in their first-ever T20I at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have surpassed expectations winning two and losing just one out of their three matches so far. Had it not been for a match-winning cameo by Pakistan batter Asif Ali, Afghanistan might have been at the top of the points table in Group 2.

If Afghanistan manage to register their first-ever T20I victory against India on Wednesday, their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals will become all the more stronger.

India vs Afghanistan T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Afghanistan

Star Network are broadcasting ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in India. As is generally the case with a world event on Star Network, they have arranged numerous options for fans to watch this world event.

Much like Indian Premier League 2021, Star are broadcasting World Cup matches in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. As far as the exact channels for the India vs Afghanistan T20I are concerned, fans will be able to watch the Super 12 contest on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

Online users can stream all matches of the tournament on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

Talking about fans of Afghanistan, they will be able to watch the Abu Dhabi T20I on RTA Sports and Ariana TV.

AfghanAtalan will face @BCCI in their 4th match at the Super12s of the @T20WorldCup tomorrow. The game is set to commence at 6:30 AFT & will be available live on @SportRta & @Ariana in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/SqCEwqfiEI — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 2, 2021

Date – 03/11/2021 (Wednesday).

Match start Time – 07:30 PM (India) and 06:30 PM (Afghanistan).

TV Channels – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada (India) and RTA Sports and Ariana TV (Afghanistan).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).