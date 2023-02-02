India vs Australia 2023 schedule venue: India vs Australia Test series 2023 schedule and fixtures

Having whitewashed Sri Lanka and then New Zealand in the three-match ODI series, and lifting the T20I series against these two sides as well, team India have commenced the year on a wonderful note as far as the White ball matches are concerned.

Despite it being a year where focus has to be in the 50-Over format, with the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup at home in sight, fans simply cannot wait for the team’s next assignment – the lip-smacking Border-Gavaskar Trophy featuring four Test matches, commencing from February 9 onwards.

The Test series will be followed by a three-match ODI series as well, scheduled to begin from March 17 onwards.

The imminent four Tests are of utmost significance with respect to the World Test Championship (WTC) grand finale as well, where Australia and India are presently placed at the first and second spot respectively in the points table.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will have to notch-up at least two wins to book a direct berth in what would be their second consecutive WTC grand finale. The Aussies, on the other hand, have all but qualified for the final as well, and only a 0-4 loss in the series can pose some threat to their chances for the same.

India vs Australia 2023 schedule venue

The first Test of the series will take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur from February 9-13. The action for the next three Tests would move to Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi (second Test), Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala (third Test), and finally the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad (fourth Test).

The three ODIs will be conducted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (first ODI), the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam (second ODI), and the MA Chidambram Stadium in Chennai (third ODI).

India vs Australia Test series 2023 schedule and fixtures

February 9-13 – 1st Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

February 17-21 – 2nd Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

March 01-05 – 3rd Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala