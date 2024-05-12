“You’re Dressed Like A Tropical Starburst”: Andrew Schulz Roasts Shaquille O’Neal After Being Praised By Him

A few days ago, Shaquille O’Neal caught the eyes of his followers for openly praising a famous (and sometimes controversial) comedian Andrew Schulz. However, his applause recently yielded an unexpected outcome. In a hilarious turn of events, Schulz publicly humiliated Shaq for his dressing sense, brutally roasting the NBA icon in the process.

The situation originated from a recent episode on Shaq’s The Big Podcast in the presence of the comedian Tom Segura. During a discussion, the co-host, Adam Lefkoe, asked O’Neal about his thoughts on the ‘Shaq of Comedy’. In response, the 4x champion named Schulz as his preferred choice for the title while praising the comedian’s style and fearlessness:

“I like Andrew Schulz. He goes off. He is still a little bit of old-school comedy like he don’t really give a f**k about what people think. He goes off. Really goes off,” he stated.

The high praise unsurprisingly garnered the attention of Schulz. He uploaded a clip containing Shaq’s answer on Instagram to display his gratitude to the big man. However, in the process, the 40-year-old couldn’t resist pulling the leg of O’Neal for wearing a pink t-shirt and red trousers.

He wrote in the caption, “Nah this is crazy. The most dominant player in history!!! Shaq, I love you so much I’m not even gonna comment on the fact that you’re dressed like a tropical starburst”.

It is hard to blame Andrew Schulz for having such a magnanimous initial reaction to O’Neal’s comments. After all, the comedian is famously a massive fan of the NBA and realizes just how big of a compliment he has received.

Of course, there was the little roast as well in the end. But of course, O’Neal won’t mind it one bit. After all, it’s exactly the reason why he anointed the 40-year-old as the ‘Shaquille O’Neal of comedy’. That said, the title is just a tad ironic, especially considering how the former NBA man feels about comedy.

Shaquille O’Neal is scared of comedy

During the same episode, Shaq made a surprising revelation. Despite establishing his status as an easy-going and fun-loving celebrity, he stunned Segura and viewers alike with his stance on comedy. “Comedy scares me, it really does,” The Diesel mentioned during the podcast.

However, later on, he clarified his views. As per Shaq, he had a long way to go to match the level of professional comedians. Furthermore, he used Segura’s career and endeavors as references to justify his beliefs.

Having a far shorter tenure in the profession than pro comedians, it is only obvious that Shaquille O’Neal would require time to get to the same level. That said, given the natural charisma he brings to the set of Inside the NBA, and the advertisements he does, it is undeniable that the big man has god-given talent in the field. So, it likely won’t be long before O’Neal can stop worrying about his skill at the craft.