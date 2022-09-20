India vs Australia live match streaming online: IND vs AUS T20 OTT app free streaming link

India vs Australia live match streaming online: The SportRush brings you the streaming details of the India vs Australia series.

India and Australia will go head to head against each other in the 3-match T20I series. The first T20I match is set to be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Both teams would want to set their playing combination ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup next month in Australia.

Team India’s bowling will be bolstered by the duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel in this series. Australia will try different combinations as four of their regular starters are missing this series. It will be interesting to see Tim David making his debut for Australia.

India vs Australia live match streaming online

The series between India and Australia will be watched with great interest as both teams have some star players in their ranks, and there is a buzz amongst both sets of supporters to watch the series. The stadium will be full, and fans around the world can watch the match on both TV and Digital platforms.

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian home matches, and India vs Australia series will be broadcasted in different languages. Star Sports 1/HD will broadcast the match in English, whereas Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD will broadcast the match in Hindi. The match will be live in Kannada and Tamil Languages on Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports Tamil respectively.

It’s D-day! 🔥 Catch all the discussions about the ⚔️ of the World’s 🔝 T20I team & the world champs before the action on:#Mastercard #CricketLIVE: Today, 6 PM | Star Sports Network & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/IOATSQoNqo — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 20, 2022

The match will be broadcasted digitally on the Disney+Hostar app & website. However, the services of hotstar are not free, and the fans will have to buy one of their paid packages in order to watch the match live on Hotstar. The users can select the match, and they can switch to different languages from the very same window.

There is no official way to watch the match free on Disney+Hostar. The three plans available on Hotstar are Mobile (Rs 499/year, 720p max quality), Super (Rs 899/year, 1080p max quality) and Premium (Rs 1499/year, 4k max quality).