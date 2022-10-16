India vs Australia warm up match Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch IND vs AUS Brisbane practice match?

India vs Australia warm up match Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IND vs AUS practice match.

While First Round of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is up and running, eight qualified teams for Super 12 round will officially start their final round of preparations for the main event from tomorrow.

Each of the eight teams will get to play a couple of practice matches in Brisbane before the commencement of Super 12s from Saturday. Hosts and defending champions Australia will face India, whereas, New Zealand and South Africa will play each other in the first two practice matches. These afternoon matches will be followed by England vs Pakistan and Afghanistan vs Bangladesh contests in the evening.

As far as Australia vs India match is concerned, there is no going into a safe house around the fact that both the teams haven’t had the best of forms leading up to the tournament. Losing their last T20I and experimenting a lot with their combinations lately haven’t yielded ideal results for these stalwart teams.

Knowing that they wouldn’t get any more chances to fine-tune their skills apart from these warm-up games, both Australia and India should put a halt to unnecessary experimentation. Instead, play these matches with their best Playing XIs. If teams of such mammoth potential still need matches to finalize their respective Playing XIs, the aforementioned point around current form further stands validated.

India vs Australia warm up match Live Telecast Channel in India

Star Sports Network, which is both televising and streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India, will also be broadcasting these warm-up matches. Readers must note that only matches played at The Gabba will be up for broadcast. Hence, other than Australia-India match, England-Pakistan contest will also be televised and live streamed on Monday.

As far as the exact channel is concerned, Indian fans are advised to go through the daily schedule of Star Sports Network in the morning as there is no confirmation with respect to the same in the presence of multiple matches.

Disney+Hotstar, Star’s designated streaming platform, will be streaming these warm-up matches with a paid subscription.

Date – 17/10/2022 (Monday).

Match start Time – 08:30 AM (India).

TV Channel – Star Sports Network (India).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).