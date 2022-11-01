DK injury news: Is Dinesh Karthik injured due to back spasm ahead of Bangladesh clash at Adelaide Oval?

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa, Indian wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik got injured while keeping, and Rishabh Pant took his place in the last few overs of the South African innings. Indian coach Rahul Dravid has now given an update on Karthik’s injury.

After winning two games on the trot, India lost their last match against South Africa in Perth. The batting of the side failed in the last match, where apart from Suryakumar Yadav, every batter failed to impress. India would want to get back on the winning momentum again.

The next match of the Indian team will be against Bangladesh in Adelaide, and they will look upon the fitness of Karthik. Karthik has been preferred over Rishabh Pant so far in the tournament, and it will be interesting to see whether he will get fit before the match.

DK injury news

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid addressed the media ahead of the match against Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval. He also gave an update on the injury of Dinesh Karthik. Dravid has confirmed that Karthik felt spasms in his back when he landed awkwardly while trying to collect a bouncer.

Dravid revealed that Karthik has responded really well to the treatment given, and he even attended the training session of the side ahead of the match against Bangladesh.

“He has pulled up pretty well today. he, unfortunately, had a back spasm when he jumped to collect a bouncer and he landed badly, he landed in a way that he just did his back a little bit. But, with treatment, he has pulled up really well, he has come to training,” Dravid said about Dinesh Karthik.

However, Dravid did not give a concrete answer on whether Karthik will play the match against Bangladesh or not. He said that they will put Karthik through a good workout and fitness session ahead of the match to see his improvement. The final decision about Karthik will be taken on the matchday only.

“We will see how it goes, we will assess him, we will see how he is after a good day’s practice session. We will put him through his paces and ensure we have given him a good workout and see if he pulls up tomorrow morning before making a final decision,” he added.

Karthik has been criticized a lot for his performances in the T20 World Cup so far. Gautam Gambhir also lashed out at the Indian wicket-keeper for his knock against South Africa.