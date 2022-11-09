India vs England match umpires: IND vs ENG semi final 2022 umpire list

The umpires play a huge part in any kind of cricket match and their decisions have the ability to turn the tides in any of the matches. ICC have announced the umpires and match referee for the T20 World Cup 2022 2nd semi-final between India and England at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

India topped Group 2, whereas England finished in the 2nd position in Group 1. Both sides have some incredibly talented T20 batters. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have been excellent for the Indian side, whereas Alex Hales and Jos Buttler were excellent for the English side in their last match.

The bowlers of both sides have done great in the tournament. Although, the injury to Mark Wood is a concern for England, but Sam Curran has been excellent. The duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh has been stunning for the Indian team in the initial overs.

India vs England match umpires

Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharamsena and Australia’s Paul Reiffel will be the on-field umpires at the Adelaide Oval in the semi-final between India and England. Dharamsena has a lot of experience of standing in important World Cup fixtures, including the ICC 2019 World Cup final.

Former New Zealand player Chris Gaffaney will be the third umpire in this match, whereas Australia’s Rod Tucker will play the role of 4th umpire. The experienced David Boon will be the match referee for the semi-final match.

The match officials for the final match at the MCG on 13 November 2022 will be decided after the semi-finals as confirmed by the ICC to PTI.

“Appointments for the 13 November final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be advised once the outcome of both semi-finals are known,” said the ICC in a statement. PTI