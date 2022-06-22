India vs Leicestershire 2022 team squad: Team India squad for practice match in England vs Leicestershire

India vs Leicestershire 2022 team squad: India’s tour of England would start with a 4-day warm-up match against Leicestershire.

After having arrived at the England shores the past Sunday, team India has had long training sessions which have continued until Wednesday, as they gear themselves up for a four-day Warm-up match against the Leicestershire County Club (LCCC) on Thursday, June 23.

The aforementioned practice match would precede the rescheduled fifth Test match against England set to take place from July 1, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 scare in the Indian camp, with the series score line reading 2-1.

Interestingly, post receiving permissions from the LCCC, BCCI, and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), batters – Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, and bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna would play for the Leicestershire side, with each team allowed to field a total 13 players each.

Team India squad for practice match in England vs Leicestershire

The Warm-up match today would be an ideal preparation ground for the likes of Shubman Gill and veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara, both of who would be eyeing for a spot in the playing 11, post being out of action for different reasons.

The focus might be on the battle between the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli against Jasprit Bumrah, with both the experienced batters going through a lean patch of individual form for quite some time now.

Apart from them, eyes would also bee on Ravindra Jadeja, who is returning back from a rib injury and a forgetful IPL 2022 campaign as CSK skipper. In the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin, the all rounder’s role becomes even more vital in the team.

India vs Leicestershire 2022 team squad

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Leicestershire: Sam Evans (Capt), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Bates (wk), Nat Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abi Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.