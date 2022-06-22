Weather in Leicester Grace Road: Leicester weather today Uptonsteel County Ground India vs Leicestershire warm-up match Day 1

Weather in Leicester Grace Road: Team India will take on Leicestershire County Club during the 4-day Warm-up match today in Leicester.

A total of four players – Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and Prasidh Krishna would be seen playing for the Leicestershire County Club (LCCC) today during the 4-day warm-up match against India at the Grace Road Stadium in Leicester.

The decision to include these four players, upon approval from the LCCC, BCCI, and ECB was taken to ensure that almost all the Indian players in the 15-member squad would get ample practice time out in the middle, to get acclimatized to the English conditions.

The aforementioned practice match would precede India’s rescheduled fifth Test match against England set to take place from July 1, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 scare in the Indian camp, with the series score line reading 2-1.

The Test match would also mark team India skipper Rohit Sharma’s maiden appearance as the side’s all format captain in an away tour.

Can’t wait to see Virat Kohli in action in the warm-up match ⚡ Even R Ashwin is gearing up to catch a flight to England. He is unlikely to feature straightaway though. https://t.co/wruC8rZtfD — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) June 22, 2022

Weather in Leicester Grace Road

The good news for the fans in general, and the spectators in particular is that the weather is likely to remain pleasant during the entire duration of play on Day 1 of the warm-up game.

As per Accuweather, The temperature would linger around 22 degrees to 25 degrees Celsius for almost the entire day, with the sun likely to mark its appearance during the entire day time, amidst a minimum cloud cover.

Forecasts suggest approximately 54% chances of rainfall, but only at around 08:00 pm onwards local time, way past stumps are called.

All in all we are in for a cracker of a contest between the two sides today, will the spotlight largely on Jasprit Bumrah, who would be seen bowling to India’s experienced, yet out-of-form batters – Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

