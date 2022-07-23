Highest 6th wicket partnership: Highest partnership in first class cricket sixth wicket full list

Highest 6th wicket partnership in first-class cricket: The Glamorgan-duo have made it to the record books on the back of a mammoth stand.

During the fourth day of the 39th match of County Championship Division Two 2022 between Leicestershire and Glamorgan in Leicester, Glamorgan batter Sam Northeast and wicket-keeper batter Chris Cooke scored as many as 232 runs in 31 overs in the first session to register a record partnership.

Having batted together for close to 40 overs on Day 3, Northeast and Cooke didn’t leave any stone unturned to assault the opposition’s bowling lineup.

Resuming from their overnight score of 563/5 with 21 more runs needed to draw level with Leicestershire’s first innings total, there was literally no stopping the duo today.

In what ended up becoming the highest-ever partnership for a Glamorgan pair, Northeast and Cooke’s unbeaten 461-run sixth-wicket partnership is the second-highest partnership for this wicket in first-class cricket. 30th highest first-class stand in the history of cricket, it powered the visitors to 795/5d in 160 overs at lunch, Day 4.

Northeast, who had registered a maiden first-class double and triple century yesterday, registered only the 11th quadruple first-class century today. Only the fourth such instance in County Championship, Northeast scored 410* (450) to bring up the ninth-highest individual score in this format.

Cooke, on the other hand, missed out on a double century but a ninth first-class century saw him contributing with an attacking 191* (227) at Grace Road, Leicester.

Highest 6th wicket partnership in first-class cricket