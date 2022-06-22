India vs Leicestershire practice match pitch report: Leicester cricket ground pitch report India practice match in England

India vs Leicestershire practice match pitch report: India’s tour of England would start with a 4-day warm-up match against Leicestershire.

India’s tour of England would commence with a 4-day Warm-up match against the Leicestershire County Cricket Club at the Uptonsteel County Ground from June 23 onwards.

Team India’s 15-member squad, all of which arrived in two batches by yesterday, would stay at Leicester until June 26, post which they would leave for Birmingham to play the rescheduled fifth Test match against England which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 scare in the Indian camp, with the series score line reading 2-1.

Rohit Sharma would lead the team for the first time in an overseas tour, and is reportedly set to open the Indian innings alongside Shubman Gill, after KL Rahul failed to recover from the groin injury he had picked up right before the home T20I series against South Africa.

As generally is the case with Test format practice matches, Thursday’s unofficial match between India and Leicestershire County Club, would be played by 13 players each from both the teams.

India vs Leicestershire practice match pitch report

As has been witnessed during Leicestershire’s recent County Championship Division Two matches at the venue off-late, the pitch has been good enough for the batters with runs on offer during each of the four innings.

Additionally, the pitch has been conducive enough for the seam bowlers as well, as the pacers have had the assistance of the grass on the pitch which helps the ball carry through to the keeper much quickly than anticipated, providing them that extra zip to hurry the batters.

As for the outfield, the Grace Road ground has the second biggest boundary dimension after the one at The Oval, in the whole of England.

