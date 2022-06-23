India vs Leicestershire Live Telecast in India: When and where to watch LEI vs India practice match in England?

India vs Leicestershire Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of India’s practice match in England.

After being in England for some days now, the Indian Test squad will be beginning with a one-off four-day practice match against Leicestershire today. Not a regular first-class match, both the teams will be allowed to play with 13 cricketers at Grace Road, Leicester.

Furthermore, in a bid to provide optimum practice to most of the Indian cricketers, the squads have been allowed to get divided in a way that batter Cheteshwar Pujara, wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant and fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will be representing Leicester.

In the recent years, primarily due to jam-packed international schedules, the Indian team hasn’t had opportunities of playing a practice match before a Test series away from home. With them getting to play a warm-up match before playing a solitary Test in England this year, captain Rohit Sharma and his men would be looking forward to make the most of this chance.

India vs Leicestershire Live Telecast Channel in India

A development which won’t be appreciated especially by Indian fans back home, India vs Leicestershire practice match won’t be available for television viewing in India. In fact, the match won’t be televised anywhere in the world.

Having said that, the one and only way of watching this match is by streaming it for free on the official YouTube channel of Leicestershire. Named Foxes TV, fans can subscribe to this channel by clicking here.

INDIA UNFLTRD: Click below to watch exclusive footage of @BCCI‘s final preparations ahead of their warm-up match against @leicsccc. #IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND — Leicestershire Foxes (@leicsccc) June 22, 2022

Date – 23/06/2022 (Thursday) – 26/06/2022 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 10:30 AM (England) and 03:00 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (Worldwide).

Online platform – Foxes TV YouTube Channel (Worldwide).