India vs Leicestershire tickets online booking 2022: How to book tickets for India’s warm-up match vs Leicestershire?

India vs Leicestershire tickets online booking 2022: The four-day warm-up match would precede the ‘5th Test match’ between India and England.

India’s tour of England would commence with a 4-day Warm-up match against the Leicestershire County Cricket Club at the Uptonsteel County Ground from June 24 onwards.

Team India arrived in England a day ago, and would begin the multi-format tour with the rescheduled ‘fifth Test match’ against England, after the same had to be postponed last year due to COVID-19 scare in the Indian camp, with the series score line reading 2-1.

The second Indian batch, comprising Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and team India head coach Rahul Dravid – all of who were part of the recently concluded five-match T20I series against South Africa, have arrived at the UK shores as well.

Hello from Leicester and our training base for a week will be @leicsccc 🙌 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/MAX0fkQcuc — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2022

Rohit Sharma would lead the team for the first time in an overseas tour, and is reportedly set to open the Indian innings alongside Shubman Gill, after KL Rahul failed to recover from the groin injury he had picked up right before the home T20I series against South Africa.

As for the Leicestershire, who have been off-colour so far in the County Division Two Championship 2022, they are likely to be led by their all-rounder Callum Parkinson.

India vs Leicestershire tickets online booking 2022

Tickets for all the four days at the Uptonsteel County Ground are available for online booking the Leicestershire County Cricket Club’s official website.

They are available for four different age group categories – Junior under 16 (at £15.00), Young adult 16-22 (£20.00), Adult (£25.00), and Senior 60+ (£20.00).

One will have to add the number of ticket one wishes to buy under the age group bracket after clicking here.

Follow all the instructed steps from here on including the registration process to complete the booking process.