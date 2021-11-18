India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand: When and where to watch IND vs NZ Ranchi T20I?

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 2nd IND vs NZ T20I.

The Indian Cricket Team has finally commenced its new era with Rahul Dravid taking over the charge as the Head Coach with a 3-match T20I series against the 2021 T20 World Cup runner-ups- New Zealand.

With Rohit Sharma taking the responsibility as the new skipper of the team in the T20 format, the duo started off on a winning note by defeating the Black Caps by 5 wickets in the first T20I of the aforementioned series at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium on November 17.

Ranchi’s JSCA Stadium will host the 2nd T20I game of the series on 19 November 2021. This would be the first T20I game on this ground after four years. The Indian team had won both their T20I games on this ground so far.

It was time for goodbye Jaipur & hello Ranchi 👋 Fans in Ranchi welcomed #TeamIndia with smiles on the eve of the 2nd @Paytm #INDvNZ T20I 🙂👍 pic.twitter.com/0I9hmBtXFX — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2021

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand

Star Network will broadcast the live streaming of the second T20I between India and New Zealand in India. As has been the case with international cricket in India in the past, Star have arranged extensive coverage for New Zealand’s tour of India 2021.

The second T20I between India and New Zealand will be televised on a number of channels owned by Star Network which includes commentary in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada are the exact channels where the fans will get to watch this series.

In a welcoming development which will able the Indian fans to watch this three-match T20I series for free, they can tune in to Doordarshan Sports to watch all the matches.

Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

As far as the fans in New Zealand are concerned, they will be able to watch the Jaipur T20I on their televisions by tuning in to Sky Sports New Zealand. Fans of the Black Caps must note that the match will begin on Saturday (late night) for them due to the time difference.

Date – 19/11/2021 (Friday).

Match start Time – 07:00 PM (India) and 02:30 AM (New Zealand – next day).

TV Channel – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada (India) and Sky Sports (New Zealand).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).