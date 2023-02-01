India vs New Zealand Man of the Series T20Is: Who won IND vs NZ Man of the Series 2023 3rd T20 today?

Team India have won both the ODI and T20I series against New Zealand. (photo: BCCI)

Team India have defeated New Zealand by 168 runs during the third and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, to clinch the thee-match T20I series 2-1, and thereby continue their dominant run in limited Overs bilateral series at home.

On a night where the Hardik Pandya-led side ticked all the boxes in all the three departments, New Zealand were floored to say the least, as team India notched-up their biggest-ever win in T20Is.

En route the massive target of 235 runs, the Kiwi batters lost their top-5 batters within the powerplay itself, and only 30 runs on the scoreboard.

There was no looking back for the Indian bowlers from there on, as they bundled up the Kiwis on a paltry 66 in mere 12.1 Overs.

Skipper Hardik Pandya (4-0-16-4) was the pick of the Indian bowlers, as he also notched-up his career best figures in the format. Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, and Umran Malik scalped two wickets apiece as well.

Having said that, the night belonged well and truly to Shubman Gill, who brought up his maiden T20I century off mere deliveries 54 deliveries, to help India post a massive total of 234/4 on the scoreboard.

India vs New Zealand Man of the Series T20Is

Having registered his career-best T20I figures tonight, ending the series as the highest wicket-taker (5 wickets at 14.80), and also as the fourth-highest run-getter (66 runs at an average of 33), Hardik Pandya was adjudged the ‘Player of the series’.

“To be honest, my Man of the Series goes to the whole support staff. I have always played the game like this, tried to read the situation and what’s required at that moment, and not have pre-conceived ideas. A lot of time I back my guts. I have got a very simple rule about my life and captaincy: if I go down, I go down on my decisions.” remarked Pandya upon winning the ‘Player of the Series’ award and the three-match T20I series as well.