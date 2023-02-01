T20 biggest win in International cricket: Highest margin win in T20 International India full list

Team India is heading towards a huge victory in the third T20I versus New Zealand. ([photo: BCCI)

The Indian bowlers are all over New Zealand like a rash during the third and final T20I currently taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

En route the massive target of 235 runs, the Kiwi opening batter Finn Allen (3) was dismissed off the fifth delivery of the chase bowled by skipper Hardik Pandya, courtesy of an excellent catch in the slip by Suryakumar Yadav. What followed next was the fall of the Kiwi top-order like a deck of cards.

In the very next Over, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh got rid of Devon Conway (1) and Mark Chapman (0), to reduce their scorecard to 5/3 after two Overs.

By the end of the Powerplay, the Mitchell Santner-led side had lost half their side at the score of 30 runs on the board.

Earlier, continuing with his dominant run-of-form this year, Shubman Gill smashed his maiden T20I century off mere 54 deliveries, to help India post 234/4 in their 20 Overs.

T20 biggest win in International cricket

With New Zealand looking like heading towards a huge defeat, they will still remain quite low in the list of teams suffering the largest defeat in T20 internationals.

The record for notching up the biggest win in T20Is is held by the associate nation Czech Republic, who had defeated Turkey by a humongous margin of 257 runs, during the Continental Cup in August 2019.

Amongst the full member nations, the record for the largest T20I victory is held by Sri Lanka, who had defeated Kenya by 172 runs, during the 2007 T20 World Cup in Johannesburg.

As far as team India in concerned, they might well notch-up their highest win ever in T20Is tonight in Ahmedabad.

Highest margin win in T20 International India full list

Margin Target Opposition Ground Year 143 runs 214 v Ireland Dublin (Malahide) 2018 101 runs 213 v Afghanistan Dubai (DSC) 2022 93 runs 181 v Sri Lanka Cuttack 2017 91 runs 229 v Sri Lanka Rajkot 2023 90 runs 171 v England Colombo (RPS) 2012

Update: With a stellar 168-run victory in the third T20I against New Zealand, team India have now notched-up their biggest win ever in T20Is.