“Keh raha hai nahin milega”: Indian cricketers’ respond in the negative to Tinder Shubman se Match Karado fan girl in Ahmedabad

“Mittran da rehnda hai surkhiyan ch naam… [My name remains in the headlines]“

The hook of Surjit Khan’s most popular song from 2009-album titled ‘Headliners’ fits quiet well on India batter Shubman Gill’s current phase of life. It would be an understatement to say that the 23-year old player is having the best time of his life at the moment.

Giving apt answers to his doubters across formats in the last few months, Gill successfully managed to put an end to aspersions around him by scoring a maiden T20I century in the recently concluded third T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Fifth Indian cricketer to score international centuries in all the formats, Gill is making life difficult for the selectors and team management with respect to leaving him out in any format at the highest level.

Although Test cricket is entirely contrasting to white-ball cricket, Gill’s recent purple patch has it in it for him to earn a spot in the middle-order in the first Test match against Australia in Nagpur next week especially with the return of captain Rohit Sharma and an injury to batter Shreyas Iyer.

Indian cricketers’ respond in the negative to Tinder Shubman se Match Karado fan girl

A bankable name as far as the commercial aspect of sport is concerned, Gill also makes it into the headlines time and again due to his suspected love life. Gill, who had hinted about dating actor Sara Ali Khan during Sonam Bajwa’s chat show named ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ last year, has also been rumoured to be in a relationship with Sara Tendulkar (daughter of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar) in the past.

In addition to his love life in real, it goes without saying that Gill is largely followed across social media platforms by female fans. A personality deserving enough to allure gaze from the opposite gender, a die-hard fan of Gill was spotted at the Narendra Modi Stadium last night.

Having written “Tinder Shubman se Match Karado” on a banner, a girl’s request to an online dating application didn’t go unnoticed especially after being captured by one of the cameramen.

In a recent video which has surfaced from the time India captain Hardik Pandya is receiving a Player of the Series award, several Indian cricketers (excluding Gill) can be seen responding in the negative to the girl’s plea. The likes of Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan and Yuzvendra Chahal are among others as a couple of them are refusing the offer whilst allegedly looking towards the fan girl.

“Keh raha hai nahin milega [He is saying that it won’t happen],” another girl can can be heard saying in the video.

“Tujhe dekh ke hass rahi hai” vibes 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oaB2r2YQc8 — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) February 2, 2023

Considering the manner in which Gill is leaving his mark on international cricket, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the nearest future witnesses a massive surge in his female fan-following.