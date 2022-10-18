India vs New Zealand warm up match Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch IND vs NZ Gabba practice match?

India vs New Zealand warm up match Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IND vs NZ practice match.

It has finally come down to the last warm-up match for the Indian cricket team before their much-awaited first ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

Having last played against each other in the shortest format 11 months ago, New Zealand and India will be facing each other in the last practice match before the commencement of the Super 12 round later this month.

A rare batting collapse for the Black Caps at the Allan Border Field saw them bundling out for 98 in 17.1 overs against South Africa yesterday. Not the kind of performance which Kane Williamson and his men would have hoped for especially after losing the final of New Zealand T20I Tri-Nation series 2022 against Pakistan earlier this month, the Kiwis would be wanting to make instance amends at the Gabba tomorrow.

India, on the other hand, held their nerves in a crunch situation against hosts Australia on Monday to register a 6-run victory. With pacer Mohammed Shami’s form emerging as the pinnacle of an Indian victory, the Indian team management would be preparing him for bowl his four-over quota at least once before October 23.

India vs New Zealand warm up match Live Telecast Channel in India

Star Sports Network will continue to both televise and stream the last round of warm-up matches for this tournament.

Given the number of matches to be played on Wednesday, it is difficult to predict the exact channel for this warm-up match. Having said that, readers are advised to go through Star’s channels tomorrow afternoon. Unlike the previous match featuring India, this one will be played at night (according to the local time).

Fans, who prefer to stream live cricket, will be be able to do so on Disney+Hotstar but with a paid subscription.

Date – 19/10/2022 (Monday).

Match start Time – 01:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Star Sports Network (India).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).