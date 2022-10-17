Shami hat trick: Mohammed Shami last over vs Australia in Brisbane warm up match comes as solace for Indian fans

Mohammed Shami last over: The Indian fast bowler got his plans exactly right in the only over that he bowled today.

Playing a representative match after exactly three months, India fast bowler Mohammed Shami ditched sporting concepts such as “finding rhythm” after an elongated break comprising of an illness to become an instance source of amazement at the Gabba today.

Shami, who took no part in the match until the last over, was being prepared for such a challenge according to captain Rohit Sharma. Not letting down his team, the 32-year old team did absolutely the same of what is expected out of him as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement.

Needing to defend 11 runs in the final over, Shami didn’t look rusty or out of touch even for a second. With the equation reducing to Australia needing seven runs in four balls, Shami ensured four dot balls including three wicket-taking deliveries.

Assisted by former captain Virat Kohli’s stunning one-handed catch to pick his first wicket of Pat Cummins, Shami ensured to not require anyone’s help in picking his remaining two wickets on the last two balls of the match.

Cummins’ dismissal, however, was followed by wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik and Shami joining hands to run-out Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar. The last two balls witnessed the right-arm bowler nailing a couple of pinpoint yorkers to castle the stumps of Josh Inglis and Kane Richardson leaving both the batters clueless in their attempt of playing a big shot.

Although Shami didn’t pick a hat-trick himself, the Indian team picked four wickets off as many deliveries to register an unexpected 6-run victory against the hosts and defending champions.

Mohammed Shami bowled a world class 20th over. Just brilliant how accurate he was with his bowling, great signs for India ahead of the group matches. 2,2,W,W,W,W by Shami in the 20th over while defending 11 runs.

With India scheduled to play another warm-up match against New Zealand at the same venue on Wednesday, both Indian team management and fans would be looking to see Shami bowl his full quota of overs in the last match before the all-important India-Pakistan clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.