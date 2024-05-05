Despite a Distance of 4000 Miles, Magui Corceiro Keeps an Eye on Rumored Flame Lando Norris

Portuguese model and actress Magui Corceiro is not in attendance at the 2024 Miami GP. However, she is still keeping a keen eye on the proceedings. The 21-year-old is rumored to be dating McLaren’s Lando Norris, and despite her being thousands of miles away, she is trying to monitor the Briton’s progress.

Corceiro is currently stationed in Lisbon, Portugal, some 4,000 miles away from the venue of the Miami GP. From her friend’s Instagram activity, fans on social media were able to decipher that the model was actually watching the GP event on her phone whilst dining at a restaurant.

Norris and Corceiro have been rumored to be in a relationship ever since last year. The 21-year-old was previously in a relationship with Barcelona’s João Félix. However, they broke up in early 2023. Since then, she’s been spotted with the McLaren driver on various occasions.

The links and reports leading to Norris and Corceiro’s relationship had died down after a while. But these hints have raged up once again after the 24-year-old racing driver was seen regularly with her at different locations during this season.

Is Lando Norris dating Magui Corceiro?

Very recently, Lando Norris was spotted by fans basking in the sunlight of Monaco. He was out for a drive and the fans noticed that Magui Corceiro was actually in the passenger’s seat. That’s not all, however. It would appear that the two families have also been acquainted with each other over this romance.

Right after being spotted enjoying a Sunday drive in Monaco, the duo were again spotted together at a casino in the Principality. This time they were on a reported double date with Magui’s sister and her brother-in-law.

Corceiro’s past with her ex-boyfriend, Félix, has concerned several Norris’ fans. The 21-year-old reportedly broke off her romance with the Portuguese soccer star in the backdrop of cheating allegations made against her.

Magui’s relationship with Lando Norris began catching interest during the latter half of the 2023 F1 season. The Portuguese model was seen dropping regular appearances in the paddock which intensified their dating rumors.