Former Chiefs WR Might Join Jim Harbaugh’s Ground and Pound Offense to Help Justin Herbert

At the top of NFL Draft 2024, Jim Harbaugh was unsurprisingly called out for only focusing on the offensive line and not making the run for a top receiver. Although, naysayers were quieted down with the move in the second round to get Ladd McConkey.

Then silence ensued as they went on to pick Brendan Rice as well as Cornelius Johnson. All ace moves. And now, it seems they are going for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the recent super bowl winner from Kansas City.

MVS is exactly the right amount of experience, notoriety and affordability that Harbaugh probably needs to fill up the vacant WR spot. He can provide quality production with low-risk history. It looks like Harbaugh will be able to satisfy both sides now.

While receivers have poured in, Harbaugh continues to put great focus on his virtually-patented ground and pound physical style of play. As many great coaches, his philosophy remains winning at the scrimmage line. Thus, the expectations that Chargers will go for a flashy receiver signing has not been realistic. Especially now that they have their marquee receiver in McConkey.

Thus, MVS can come in and play a supporting role like he did in Kansas City and their juggernaut. Reports suggest, Valdes-Scantling is visiting LA to for a scheduled visit. It seems Harbaugh has been interested for a while, and the Chargers have kept him on the radar through free agency.

Although, he’s coming off his worst statistical season, his experience and ability to show up in big moments is worth the gamble. Even though the numbers he put up in the regular season were horrendous, he came through in the playoffs, and the Super Bowl.

At the end of the season though, Chiefs did end up cutting ties with him to save $12 million. But Chargers could take it from there and provide MVS a home that fits this stage of his career. While some fans were excited with the possible move, others reminded that MVS has been known to be a ball dropper and that could potentially hurt the Chargers.

NFL World Reacts to Marquez Valdez-Scantling Visiting LA

Most people were unhappy with the core receiver group that Harbaugh has put together. Even though there are a lot of receivers, they need another veteran amongst the young athletes. And doubts arise when MVS is seen as filling in that role. Social media users believe that it is not looking like a very healthy bunch in there:

They don’t believe putting Quentin Johnson and MVS together is such a great idea:

Some others just believe that Greg Roman is not focused on the catching positions, despite the three picks used on receivers:

Although, one X user and contributor to USA TODAY, Alex Insdorf, broke down how the dropping allegations might be a tad bit overblown:

So if statistically one looks at it, his drops are not the biggest worry. But could there be a drop off? He has never posted such low numbers. And though the AFCCG catch was a memorable one, one can’t help but wonder; Was it a trailer to what MVS can do or a glimpse of what he once could? There are a lot of questions around his signing. But if anyone can make it work, it is probably Jim Harbaugh.