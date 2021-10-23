India vs Pakistan: Interesting IND vs PAK T20 World Cup stats you need to know

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 game is finally here and there have are some interesting stats you should know.

India vs Pakistan is one of the biggest games in World Cricket. Both teams will lock horns against each other in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on 24 October 2021. The game will be played at the Dubai international stadium in Dubai.

India will certainly be the favourites in this game looking at their strengths. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are looking in fine touch with the bat, whereas Bumrah has been astonishing with the ball. But taking Pakistan lightly will be a huge mistake for anyone out there. Babar and Rizwan are ever-consistent players, whereas the bowling of Pakistan is always their strength.

However, there are some T20 World Cup stats that you should know about both teams.

India vs Pakistan: Interesting T20 World Cup stats

Only Bowl-out in T20 World Cup

There have been two bowl-out incidents in cricket, whereas there is only one such happening in the T20 world cup. In 2007 T20 WC, the game in Johannesburg ended on level terms. India then defeated Pakistan by 3-0 in the bowl-out event. For India, Harbhajan, Sehwag, and Uthappa got the target, whereas everyone failed for Pakistan.

#OnThisDay in the 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣7️⃣ T20 World Cup, India beat Pakistan 3️⃣-0️⃣ in a bowl out, after the match ended in a tie after 20 overs. #India #Pakistan #T20 #OaktreeSports pic.twitter.com/qdTTQ0aFXW — Oaktree Sports (@OaktreeSport) September 14, 2020



Virat Kohli’s unbeaten run

Virat Kohli has not been dismissed by Pakistan for a single time in the T20 World Cup. He has been a part of 2012, 2014, and 2016 world cups, but Pakistan have failed to dismiss him. He scored 55* not in the 2016 WC game, whereas his best came in the 2012 WC, where he scored 78*.

Performance of Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup against Pakistan: 78*(61) in 2012.

36*(32) in 2014.

India vs Pakistan: unbeaten Indian run

India have defeated Pakistan five times in the T20 World Cup, whereas Pakistan is searching for their first win. If India can win this game, they will be the first team to win six games against any opponent.

Highest run-getter in IND vs PAK

Virat Kohli (169 runs) has been the highest run-scorer in India vs Pakistan T20 World-cup clashes, whereas Shoaib Malik (164 runs) is Pakistan’s best. It is interesting to note that Malik has played in all the world cups, whereas Virat has played in just three of them.

Highest wicket-taker in IND vs PAK

Umar Gul (11 wickets) has been the highest wicket-taker in India vs Pakistan T20 World-cup clashes, whereas Irfan Pathan (6 wickets) is India’s best.

200 T20 Games between both sides

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 game will be the 200th international game between both sides.