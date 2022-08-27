India vs Pakistan Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan: When and where to watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 T20I?

India vs Pakistan Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of IND vs PAK Asia Cup match.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face-off against each other in the second match of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. It was at this very stadium that these two teams had played their last match 10 months ago.

A potentially blockbuster encounter has it in it to be the match of the tournament. Having said that, both these teams are expected to face each other at least one more time in this 16-day tournament.

India, who have only played four Dubai T20Is till date, have won and lost a couple of matches each and would be eager to better their record by taking revenge against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Babar Azam and his men have far more experience of playing here as they’ve won 16 and lost 11 out of their 28 T20Is at this venue over the years.

The #AsiaCup2022 is a fresh tournament and a new start. We are here for a purpose and we will focus on what we want to achieve from this tournament. Everyone is very excited to be here: #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 ahead of #INDvPAK. pic.twitter.com/HxfO5ziSJ5 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 27, 2022

India vs Pakistan Live Telecast Channel in India and Pakistan

Illustrious Star Sports Network, whose parent company has secured television and streaming rights for ICC events through 2027 for the Indian audiences only a few hours ago, is both televising and streaming Asia Cup 2022 matches in India.

It goes without saying that Star will be providing multiple channels to an all-important India-Pakistan clash on a Sunday evening. Other than the usual sports channels owned by Star Network, this showpiece match will also be televised on Star Gold. Various channels will have adequate space for matches in both English and Hindi languages.

Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription. It is worth mentioning that Asia Cup 2022 won’t be available on any other streaming platform in the country and that there’s no way of streaming it for free legally.

As far as the fans in Pakistan are concerned, they will be able to watch this high-profile encounter on PTV Sports HD and Ten Sports HD.

Date – 28/08/2022 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 02:00 PM (GMT), 07:00 PM (Pakistan) and 07:30 PM (India).

TV Channels – Star Sports Network (India) and PTV Sports HD and Ten Sports HD (Pakistan).

Streaming platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).