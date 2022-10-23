“It doesn’t get any bigger”: Michael Vaughan admits India-Pakistan rivalry to be the biggest in Cricket

Former English batter Michael Vaughan agreed that the rivalry between India and Pakistan in the biggest in cricket.

After all the speculations about the weather in Melbourne, the match between India and Pakistan started on time. Inside a jam-packed Melbourne Cricket Ground, Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked Pakistan to bat first. The atmosphere inside the stadium was electrifying.

The Indian bowlers just dominated the match, and Babar Azam could not even open his account. Arshdeep Singh dismissed both openers of Pakistan for cheap, and the side could not recover from those dismissals. All the bowlers of the Indian unit were excellent throughout the inning.

Shan Masood held one end strong, and he scored a brilliant half-century for the side. Because of Masood, Pakistan managed to score a respectable total of 159 runs. The team will now rely on the opening spell of Shaheen Afridi in order to get some early top-order wickets of the Indian team.

Michael Vaughan admits India-Pakistan rivalry to be the biggest in Cricket

Former English captain Michael Vaughan went on Twitter to praise the rivalry between India and Pakistan. The match is completely sold out, and there is an amazing atmosphere inside the stadium. Vaughan said it cannot get any bigger than the India vs Pakistan rivalry.

“India v Pakistan !! I admit it..it doesn’t get any bigger in Cricket,” Michael Vaughan tweeted.

It is safe to say that the rivalry between India and Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in cricket. The fact that this rivalry is not just limited to cricket makes it more special, there are political and geographical tensions between the two countries as well.

India and Pakistan last faced in a bilateral series in 2013, and after that, they just face each other in ICC or multi-nation tournaments. Whenever both these sides play, a full house is always expected, and the organizers always try to place the two teams in the same group all the time to assure at least one Indo-Pak encounter in the tournament.