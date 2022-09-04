“A big smile for all the Pakistanis”: Saeed Ajmal exults as Pakistan defeat India in a cliffhanger of a match in Asia Cup 2022

Saeed Ajmal exults as Pakistan have their redemption against India in what was yet another nerve-thrilling contest in Asia Cup 2022.

Pakistan have defeated arch-rivals India by 5 wickets, in their first match of Asia Cup 2022 ‘Super 4’ stage at the Dubai International Stadium to put one foot forward towards making it towards the grand finale of the continental supremacy title.

In what was a see-saw battle of the highest order, Babar Azam’s men ultimately chased down the challenging score of 181/7 posted by India with a ball to spare, and with it registered the second-highest successful run chase in the format in UAE.

With 106 runs required off the final ten Overs, Pakistan clinically aced the middle-Overs phase of the chase, courtesy of a 41-ball 73 run partnership for the third wicket between Mohammad Rizwan (71 off 51) and Mohammad Nawaz (42 off 20).

However, with Hardik Pandya getting rid of Rizwan during the 17th Over, and a brilliant 8-run Over to follow from Ravi Bishnoi, the equation boiled down to 26 required off the final 12 deliveries, despite Arshdeep Singh putting down the simplest of catches on the third delivery.

But the tables turned, and the dropped catch ultimately did prove to be costly, as Asif Ali (16 off 8) and Khushdil Shah (14 off 11) managed to fetch 19 runs off the penultimate Bhuvaneshwar Kumar Over, to bring the match right in their clutch.

Saeed Ajmal exults as Pakistan nail the chase versus India

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal took to his social media handle, to praise team Pakistan on a ‘thrilling victory’ and with it bring smiles on the faces on the whole of Pakistan, as the country is battling through one of the most disastrous floods, which has led to thousands of casualties and left millions homeless.

He also hailed the performances put in by Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, and by Shadab Khan (4-0-31-2) with the ball earlier.

