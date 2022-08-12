India vs Rest of the World cricket match: Legends League Cricket start date 2022

India vs Rest of the World cricket match: Legends League Cricket will begin with an exhibition match next month.

Legends League Cricket will return for a second season just eight months after the inaugural season was played in Oman earlier this year.

A bigger second season will witness number of teams getting increased from three to four. Unlike the inaugural season, LLC 2 will be played in India. Six Indian cities which will be hosting the tournament are Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Jodhpur, Cuttack and Rajkot.

A total of 15 matches involving retired cricketers will be played between September 17 – October 8 in the aforementioned cities. Expect passionate Indian cricket fans to visit the stadiums around the country to catch a glimpse of former cricketers rewinding the clock again.

India vs Rest of the World cricket match

In a novel development, India Maharajas and World Giants will lock horns in an exhibition match before the tournament to commemorate India’s 75th independence year.

A total of 34 players from 10 countries have been shortlisted to participate in this match on September 16 at the Eden Gardens. It was only during the day that the organizers had announced the squads for this match.

Former India captain and BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) President Sourav Ganguly will be returning to action to lead India Maharajas which also comprises of players such as Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan etc. The prospect of Ganguly playing in Kolkata is enough for fans to book their tickets and visit the stadium for this match.

“This is a proud moment for us that we are celebrating the 75th year of our independence,” LLC commissioner Ravi Shastri said in a statement. “As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year’s league to the 75th year of Independence celebration.”