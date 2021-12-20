India vs SA 1st Test match weather report: What is weather forecast for India vs South Africa Centurion Test match at SuperSport Park?

India vs SA 1st Test match weather report: Will weather play spoilsport during 1st Test match between India and South Africa at Centurion?

The Indian team contingent has ramped up their preparations for the three-match Test series against South Africa. The first Test of the series would commence from December 26, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Having toured a total of 7 times in the past, the Indian team is yet to win an away Test series against South Africa. But, with the absence of big Proteas names in Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers and the likes, the Virat Kohli-led side would perhaps not get a better opportunity to breach the only remaining fortress away from home.

Team India has in fact only won a total of mere three Test matches on South African soil-one each under the captaincy of current coach Rahul Dravid (2006), MS Dhoni (2010), and Virat Kohli (2018).

They last toured South Africa in 2018 wherein they lost the 3-match Test series 1-2.

However, the first Test at Centurion might be marred by frequent visits of the unwelcoming rain Gods, if weather forecast is to be believed.

India vs SA 1st Test match weather report: Will it rain in Centurion during 1st Test match?

If the weather forecast is to be believed, the first two days of the Boxing Day Test match might be interrupted by frequent rain.

As per Accuweather, on December 26-Day 1 of the Test, there is a prediction of 98% cloud cover with 60% chances of rain and 40% probability of a thunderstorm during daytime.

The story would remain more or less the same on Day 2, with 55% probability of rain and 92% cloud cover.

The sun is expected to make an appearance on Day 3 of the Test, but the rain Gods won’t be taking a break despite it as per the forecast. The probability of rainfall is expected to go up to 90% on December 30- day 5 of the Centurion Test.

Thus, all in all, unless there is a dramatic change in weather forecast in the upcoming couple of days, we are in store for a gloomy start to India’s tour of South Africa.