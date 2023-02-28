SuperSport Park Centurion Test records: Centurion Cricket Ground Test records and highest innings totals

International cricket has returned to Centurion after 11 months. While the city had last hosted Bangladesh for an ODI in March 2022, it is now all set to host West Indies for the first of a two-match Test series. As far as Test matches go, the last one to be played at the SuperSport Park was 2021’s Boxing Day Test between South Africa and India.

For the unversed, the venue has been a fortress for South Africa in spite of them losing their last Test here. Having played each one of the 27 Tests at this venue, the Proteas have won as many as 21 whilst losing only three times over the years.

Touring South Africa after as many as eight years, West Indies will resume proceedings at the same stadium where they had last played an international match in 2015. Part of three Centurion Tests in the past, West Indies had ended up on the losing side on each occasion.

SuperSport Park Centurion Test records

Highest Test run-scorers at this venue are all retired South African cricketers namely Hashim Amla (1,356), Jacques Kallis (1,267), AB de Villiers (1,257), Mark Boucher (656) and Ashwell Prince (581). As far as active cricketers are concerned, best Test batters at the SuperSport Park are Dean Elgar (415), Temba Bavuma (385), Virat Kohli (211), Aiden Markram (211) and Shaun Marsh (192).

Highest wicket-takers in Centurion Tests are Dale Steyn (59), Makhaya Ntini (54), Kagiso Rabada (42), Morne Morkel (32) and Kallis (31). Apart from Rabada, other active bowlers who have done well in Tests played at this stadium are Lungi Ngidi (18), Mohammed Shami (13), Duanne Olivier (11), Stuart Broad (11) and James Anderson (11).

Considering the time gap between the two tours and the number of changes in West Indian squads over the years, it is not surprising why active cricketers from the visiting team don’t have much to boast about with respect to performances in Centurion Tests.

Highest Test innings totals at SuperSport Park, Centurion

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 621 142.1 South Africa Sri Lanka 2020 620/4d 130.1 South Africa India 2010 604/6d 158 South Africa West Indies 2004 552/5d 140.3 South Africa West Indies 2014 481/8d 154 South Africa New Zealand 2016

Out of 97 Test innings at the SuperSport Park, teams have been able to touch the 600-run mark only three times. In fact, innings totals in excess of 500 runs have been registered only four times.

Moreover, Centurion has witnessed seven successful run-chases in its 28 years of hosting Test cricket. England, who are the only team other than the home team to have sealed a Test run-chase at this venue, hold the record for the highest successful run-chase. It was over 23 years ago when England had chased down a 249-run target with two wickets in hand.