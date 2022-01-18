India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa: When and where to watch IND vs SA Paarl ODI?

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 1st SA vs IND ODI.

South Africa and India are all in readiness of resuming their bilateral ODI rivalry after as many as four years. Coming on the back of a closely-fought three-match Test series, the two nations will take part in a three-match ODI series beginning with the first match in Paarl tomorrow.

Not part of the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup Super League, this series will be played between as a regular ODI series. Having said that, both teams will still have a lot to gain out of it despite the absence of context.

As far as South Africa are concerned, beating India across formats would be some achievement for their comparatively inexperienced side. Facing an unsettled Indian unit under a new captain, the hosts would be fancying their chances of winning their first ODI series against them since 2015.

First white-ball series for the Men in Blue of 2022 😍 What will be 🇮🇳‘s playing XI tomorrow? 👇#SAvIND #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/jaoYp0ctfL — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) January 18, 2022

Lokesh Rahul, who had recently led India for the first time in Johannesburg, will now be leading his country for the first time in ODIs. Rahul, who has already confirmed his batting position, will have a lot of heavy-lifting to do as the leader of the side which will comprise of a specialist batter in Virat Kohli playing an international match in a non-captain capacity for the first time since 2016.

Former India captain Rahul Dravid, who had coached India during a white-ball tour of Sri Lanka last year, will be coaching them for the first time in a white-ball match in the presence of first-choice players. Set to make an ODI comeback after more than half-a-decade, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will also entice eyeballs in this series.

India vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and South Africa

Star Sports Network are broadcasting the live streaming of India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22 in India. As had been the case in the recently concluded Test series, Star have arranged extensive coverage for the ODIs as well.

Paarl ODI between South Africa and India will be televised on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada in India which includes commentary panels in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Online users can stream the match on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

As far as the fans in South Africa are concerned, they will be able to watch this ODI on their televisions by tuning in to tried and tested SuperSport.

Date – 19/01/2022 (Wednesday).

Match start Time – 10:30 AM (South Africa) and 02:00 PM (India).

TV Channel – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu and 1 Kannada (India) and SuperSport (South Africa).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).